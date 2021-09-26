Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Bunty Aur Babli 2 – YRF announces the release dates of four of its upcoming biggies

With Maharashtra finally joining the rest of India in announcing that theatres will reopen from 22nd October, Yash Raj Films has wasted no time in confirming the release dates of four of its eagerly awaited movies after having stuck to its guns and not taking the OTT route