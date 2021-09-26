Yash Raj Films has confirmed the release dates of four of its eagerly awaited films. After being the only production house that stuck to its guns and held on till theatres all over India (Maharashtra was the last to reopen, having made the announcement just yesterday, 25th September, that cinema halls will open from 22nd October) reopened in all earnest, the prestigious studio has wasted no time in declaring when Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera will be hitting the big screen. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi finally gets a theatrical release; Alia Bhatt trolled for being 'too short and skinny' and more

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and talented debutant Sharvari. The much-awaited, hilarious out and out family entertainer releases worldwide on November 19, 2021. Director: Varun V. Sharma.

YRF's big budget Prithviraj releases worldwide on Jan 21, 2022. It stars superstar in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Gorgeous debuts as Sanyogita opposite Akshay. and in pivotal roles. Director: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

One of the most anticipated films, YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring big star Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey releases worldwide Feb 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Director: Divyang Thakkar.

YRF's starring another bug star, , is an adrenaline pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. stars opposite Ranbir. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. Director: .

We hope this move by YRF also serves as the harbinger of the end of the new “silly trend” of Bollywood movies, even big ones, taking the OTT route. Fingers crossed...!