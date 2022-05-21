Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. What's more YRF has decided to whet the appetite of Akshay Kumar fans and audiences by releasing only sneak peeks of its anticipated songs from Prithviraj to heighten anticipation of this big screen experience. Also Read - Singer Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with Gautam in London; watch wedding video

Prithviraj marketing strategy by YRF

A source reveals, “Prithviraj, starring superstar Akshay Kumar, is the biggest event film of the season. YRF is resorting to a strategy to build tremendous anticipation to watch the film in theatres by not giving out a single song before it’s big screen release on June 3. They will only release short teasers to spike the expectation of the film to sky high. These teasers will start dropping from today or tomorrow.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR shares first look of NTR31 on his birthday, Rashmika Mandanna's hot workout selfie

Prithviraj promotions to resemble that of YRF's Dhoom 3

The source adds, “YRF had done this for Dhoom 3 and it worked wonders because people are used to seeing teasers, trailers and then full songs. When they only get to see a glimpse of the songs, they will definitely get further curious to watch the film. Of course, this strategy works for big event films starring the biggest superstars of our generation, like Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The less people see, the more they want to be a part of the experience. It is all about creating a big thirst for people to go and watch the film in cinemas. It’s a clever ploy to build more conversation around the film.” Also Read - Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar on Hindi vs South row: ‘Britishers divided us and we never learnt’

About Prithviraj

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Prithviraj stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.