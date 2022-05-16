The makers of Prithviraj recently dropped the trailer of starrer, which is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It also marks the debut of former Miss World into Bollywood. But if the industry grapevine is to be believed, Akshay wasn't the first choice for the film. It is being said that director Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted to cast in the titular role but YRF wanted a more saleable hero than him. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal to charge a whopping amount for the third instalment of the franchise?

"Sunny Deol was Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s first choice for the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. When they were shooting in Varanasi five years ago, Dwivedi and Deol had long discussions on Prithivraj. In their discussions Dwivedi and Deol covered a lot of topics about the film and the character, from what the final look and feel should be to the character’s dialect and mannerisms. They had even discussed the look and voice-quality of the character,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Andrew Symonds dies at 46 in tragic car accident; Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and more mourn the legendary Australian cricketer [Read Tweets]

The source further added, "Everything was on track with Sunny leading the cast. Then, with Yash Raj Films entering the picture, things changed. As per the YRF mandate, they wanted a more saleable hero than Sunny Deol, who also comes with a proven record of accomplishment. It was this decision that ultimately led to Deol being replaced.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut complains that Ajay Devgn will never promote her films; reveals Akshay Kumar called her secretly after Thalaivii

Prithviraj, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films, will see Akshay essaying the role of the legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan who fought valiantly to protect India from the invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita in the film. The director feels glad that he had a producer like who believed in his vision for the film and backed him completely to tell a story like this in the grandest way possible. It will release in theaters on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.