Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar replaced Sunny Deol in titular role because YRF wanted a more saleable hero? Report

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Akshay Kumar wasn't the first choice for Prithviraj. It is being said that director Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted to cast Sunny Deol in the titular role but YRF wanted a more saleable hero than him.