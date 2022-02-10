Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj has been postponed multiple times. The film was slated to release on 22nd January 2022, but was pushed ahead as Covid-19 cases were rising, and theatres in a few states were shut. Now, the makers have announced the new release date of the film. Prithviraj, which also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role, will hit the big screens on 10th June 2022. Akshay took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new release date. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more: Here's how these 6 latest celeb jodis will celebrate Valentine's Day 2022
He shared a motion poster of the film, and wrote, “पराक्रम में अर्जुन, प्रतिज्ञा में भीष्म, ऐसे महान सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की भूमिका करने का सौभाग्य जीवन मे कभी कभी मिलता है A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi,Tamil & Telugu #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #Prithviraj10thJune.” Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar's family got extremely UPSET with Karan Johar
In another tweet, she shared the character posters of Manushi, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt. Akshat tweeted, “महान सम्राट की पुण्य स्मृति, रुपहले पर्दे पर 10 जून से! The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @ManushiChhillar @duttsanjay @SonuSood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj10thJune.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Raut defends Shah Rukh Khan; Alia Bhatt wants to work with Allu Arjun and more
Well, on 10th June 2022, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is slated to hit the big screens. Karan Johar (producer of Govinda Naam Mera) shares a great rapport with Akshay and Aditya Chopra (producer of Prithviraj), so it won’t be a suprise if this clash will be averted. Let’s wait and watch.
Meanwhile, apart from Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen in movies like Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Selfie, and Gorkha. Bachchan Pandey will be Akshay’s first release this year. The movie will hit the big screens on 18th March 2022.
