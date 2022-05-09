Prithviraj delay made Manushi Chhillar almost take up another film; reveals who stopped her

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her smashing debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, the trailer of which was launched today amid much fanfare along with her superstar costar and the movie's Director, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Now, it's well-known that Prithviraj has faced multiple delays despite being ready long ago, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns. Now that the film is finally ready for release on 3rd June 2022, we were curious to know how the cast coped with the prolonged setbacks, especially Manushi, given how anxious all this could make a debutante feel. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar shows off his ultra-glam avatar, gives a glimpse of the lavish set; fans say, 'Can’t waitttt' [View Pics]

Not denying said anxiety at the Prithviraj trailer launch and revealing how it made her feel, Manushi Chhillar said, "The most important thing I learned during this time was patience. It was obviously the biggest launch any newcomer could've hoped for. Being launched by Yash Raj Studios, opposite someone like Akshay (Akshay Kumar), being directed by Doctor saab (Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi), I couldn't have asked for more. So, I kept telling myself that I just need to be patient. Of course, for someone who's so new, I can't deny that anxiety was building after a point."

Disclosing how she almost took up another film during the waiting period, but what or rather who made her change her mind, the Miss World 2017 added, "In fact, I had even thought after a point to take up another project during lockdown. My biggest support system though at this point was family as always. When I was considering taking up more work, my mother told me, 'Even if you do two films for the rest of your life, we'll be proud of you.' So, I decided to wait. Of course, I can't complain since we were in a pandemic, and waiting was the best decision ever."

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Prithviraj stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.