and starrer Prithviraj was slated to release on Diwali 2020. But, due to the pandemic that didn't happen. Later, the makers decided to release it on Diwali 2021, but once again due to the second wave of Covid-19, the movie was postponed. Prithviraj was then slated to hit the big screens on 21st January 2022, but once again it was delayed due to the pandemic. A few days ago, the makers announced that the film will release on 10th June 2022, but once again the release date has been changed.

Akshay Kumar's film will now release on 3rd June 2022. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He shared a new poster of Prithviraj and wrote, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

While earlier Prithviraj was supposed to clash with , , and starrer Govinda Naam Mera, it will now clash at the box office with starrer Maidaan. Akshay and Ajay share a great rapport with each other, so it will be interesting to watch whether the clash will be averted or it will be the clash of the titans at the box office.

Prithviraj will mark Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. The actress will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita in the film. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj also stars and . While the former will be seen as Kaka Kanha, the latter portrays the role of Chand Bardai.

The teaser of Prithviraj was released a few months ago, and it had received a good response. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.