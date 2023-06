Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the renowned Malayalam star in the Indian cinema. He has impressed the audience with his performance and has Lucifer, Jana Gana Mana and more movies to his credit. He is currently busy filming his upcoming projects and encountered an unfortunate casualty. Recently, Prithviraj met with an accident while shooting for his upcoming movie Vilayath Buddha. He sustained a leg injury while shooting an action scene. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran's character details revealed; South star to play a hi-tech baddie

According to reports Prithviraj Sukumaran will have to undergo a keyhole surgery. After the accident on the sets of Vilayath Buddha, he was hospitalized at a private hospital in Kochi. Currently, he is admitted and keyhole surgery is scheduled to be held on 26th June as per reports. The incident led to pausing the shoot of his movie. The actor will take a break of a few months to recover and will resume following strict medical advice. The production work of Vilayath Buddha is temporarily halted. Also Read - Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 76; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan and others mourn his demise

More details of the accident and surgery are not revealed yet. Prithviraj Sukumaran accident has raised concerns among his fans who are wishing for his speedy recovery. The movie was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this month however now that the lead actor met with an accident it is not possible for the makers to meet desired deadlines. Since that filing has been put on hold the movie will wrap up in the coming months. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do Bhangra, Aamir Khan uses walking stick and more visuals from K Madhavan's son's wedding; fans worry about Dangal star

Trending Now

Vilayath Buddha starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is directed by Jayan Nambiyar. The movie is based on the most celebrated works of the Malayalam writer GR Indugopan by the same title. The story of the movie centers around a dispute between the two main characters as they both claim their ownership of a sandalwood tree. The film also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Apart from Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran also has, L2: Empuraan, Aadujeevitham and Salaar in the pipeline. He is a lead character in most awaited Prabhas starrer directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The Malayalam superstar is said to play an antagonist in the movies. This is one of the big-budget movie, made at approximately Rs 200 crore, in Telugu cinema. Salaar is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.