The much-awaited trailer of YRF's Prithviraj has been released. The film stars , , , and . The teaser of the movie was released a few months ago, and it had received a decent response, and now, moviegoers were eagerly waiting for the trailer of Prithviraj. Well, Akshay Kumar fans can't stop praising it and they are loving each and every scene in the trailer. However, others are not much impressed with the trailer and netizens are comparing it with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and .

A netizen tweeted, "#PrithvirajTrailer dekha Tanhaji ke aas pas bhi nahi hai." Another netizen felt that Sanjay Dutt was more impressive, "Sanjay Dutt looks more Destructive than Akki in this Trailer. He Completely Overshadowed Akki #PrithvirajTrailer." A Twitter user liked the trailer but compared the film with Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The netizen tweeted, "#PrithvirajTrailer is quite good and looks awesome. But to be very honest the kind of stage #SanjayLeelaBhansali and @RanveerOfficial have set with the magnum opus like #BajiraoMastani and #padmawat, it looks far low. The kind of spark Ranveer showed will be unmatchable always."

#Tanhaji Visuals ??#PrithvirajTrailer dekha Tanhaji ke aas pas bhi nahi hai ? pic.twitter.com/Llv1RC2pqy — Pooran Adian (@Pooran_ADian) May 9, 2022

Sanjay Dutt looks more Destructive than Akki in this Trailer. He Completely Overshadowed Akki#PrithvirajTrailer — Meet Murdock (@MeetMurdock211) May 9, 2022

#PrithvirajTrailer is quite good and looks awesome. But to be very honest the kind of stage #SanjayLeelaBhansali and @RanveerOfficial have set with the magnum opus like #BajiraoMastani and #padmawat, it looks far low. The kind of spark Ranveer showed will be unmatchable always — Gourav Shrimali ????? (@GervseGaurav) May 9, 2022

While the trailer has received a mixed response from the netizens, let's hope that the film impresses one and all. Prithviraj is one of the biggest releases of the year, and while the last few Bollywood biggies have failed to make a mark at the box office, it is expected that the audience will go to theatres to watch the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. The movie is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. Prithviraj was earlier slated to release in 2020 and 2021, but due to the pandemic, the film’s release date was pushed multiple times. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu.