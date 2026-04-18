Priya Kansara calls Ryan Gosling ‘awesome’, reveals her love for Hrithik Roshan

Priya Kansara, a British actor, recently talked about her deep love for Bollywood and shared how much she'd like to work with Hrithik Roshan someday. Read further to know what the British actor said about the star.

Priya Kansara, a British actor, recently talked about her deep love for Bollywood and shared how much she’d like to work with Hrithik Roshan someday. She’s starring alongside Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary, but Bollywood and Hrithik still hold a special place in her heart.

Priya grew up watching Hindi films. She’s watched so many of Hrithik’s movies and openly admits she’s a huge fan. He’s one of her favorites, and she loved seeing him interact with Ryan Gosling when Project Hail Mary was gearing up for its release in India. Hearing Hrithik discuss Koi Mil Gaya and his iconic alien character Jadoo brought back lots of fond memories for Priya. She thinks movies about friendly aliens are rare gems like E.T., Koi Mil Gaya, and now Project Hail Mary. These films stick with audiences for years.

Priya Calls Hrithik Roshan One of Her Favourites

When people asked her if she’d ever work with Hrithik, Priya said she’d be thrilled if that chance came along. Bollywood still matters to her. It helped shape her childhood, and she still lists Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aamir Khan as some of her favorite stars. Films like Lagaan and 3 Idiots are part of her personal list of classics. She’s open to doing a Bollywood movie one day, as long as the script and team feel right.

What Is Project Hail Mary About?

Project Hail Mary puts Ryan Gosling in the lead role. It’s a sci-fi film about a man who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no idea who he is or why he’s there. Bit by bit, his memory returns, and he realizes he’s got to save Earth from a massive threat. The story features an unusual friendship with an alien, which people are loving and talking about. Priya voices the character Mary in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Kansara (@priyakansara)

As for working with Ryan Gosling, Priya says he’s kind, calm, and incredibly supportive on set. She admits she felt nervous at first because she sees him as such a talented actor. But Ryan made her feel at ease right from the start. Even when things got stressful complicated shots, lots of equipment, zero-gravity scenes Ryan’s patience and focus really stood out to her.

Priya Kansara has Indian roots and first grabbed everyone’s attention with her energetic, confident performance in Polite Society. Since then, people see her as one of the UK’s brightest young talents. Thanks to her background and love for Bollywood, she’s built a strong Indian fan base. With Project Hail Mary, she’s now reaching audiences well beyond the UK.

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