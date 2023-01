When it comes to comedy movies, we can all think of Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dena Dan, and others. All these movies are masterpieces of veteran director Priyadarshan. The Malayalli director has delivered some fantastic films in Bollywood that will me you roll laughing till your stomach aches. On Priyadarshan’s birthday here are top 10 comedy movies by the director that you can watch multiple times and at any time. Also Read - Ram Setu superstar Akshay Kumar goes back to his safest bet, a film with Priyadarshan to recreate box office magic

Hera Pheri

This one is a cult classic movie by Priyadarshan featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film has given some iconic charters like Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shaym to Bollywood. Released in 2000 the film has many awards including Filmfare and IIFA.

Hungama

The film does utter justice to the title, it is all Hungama in the movie creating confusion and confusion among everyone from start to end. The movie's ensemble cast stars Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, and Shakti Kapoor among others. Released in 2003 is a must-watch movie by Priyadarshan.

Chup Chup Ke

The film is fun when a guy named Jeetu fails to suicide and stays in a house hiding his identity as a guarantee against a loan. Released in 2006 the film is a romantic comedy featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, and more.

Bhagam Bhag

The film is chaotic when a drama troupe wrongly gets involved in the murder of their leading actress. Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav plays important roles. Bhagam Bhag was released in 2006.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This is one of the best horror comedy films in Bollywood. A remake of the plots of the Tamil film Chandramukhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

De Dana Dan

Two men trying to earn quick money by kidnapping a dog and the following events all create a ruckus. The film was released in 2009 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and others.

Hulchul

This romantic comedy is a crazy love story of a couple belonging to two rival families. Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, and Amrish Puri play pivotal roles in Hulchul released in 2004.

Malamaal Weekly

Some villagers get involved in sharing lottery amount secretly when the ticket holder dies. This Priyadarshan film released in 2006 is an epic comedy drama. It features, Ritesh Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Asrani, and Shakti Kapoor among others.

Dhol

Dhol is the story of four friends trying to fool a rich girl but getting involved in criminal activities. It starred Sharman Joshi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Tanushree Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was released in 2007.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a remake of the 1965 Hollywood film titled Boeing Boeing. Released in 2005 the film features, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.