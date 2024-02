Film lovers across India were quite surprised when new regulations around the 70th National Film Awards saw some major changes. The names of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi and late Bollywood actress Nargis were removed from the National Film Awards. As we know it is hailed as the biggest awards in the country, and every actor covets the recognition from the Indian Government. While some film lovers felt that the name of Indira Gandhi was excluded as they did not wish to associate people from political field, they wondered why was Nargis Dutt's name taken away. Also Read - Hera Pheri 4 makers replacing Farhad Samji from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's film after extreme reactions from fans; this is what we know

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

South Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan was dragged into the matter by KT Jaleel, who is a former member of the CPM. He subtly said that Priyadarshan is the only Malayali who is associated with the National Awards. He also alleged that he could have played a role in removing the name of former India PM, Indira Gandhi. He said, "Indira Gandhi's name was left out of the National Film Award. Priyadarshan, the only Malayali on the award committee, had a role to play. Did Congress leaders react to this?" Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar fan writes open letter to the star requesting him to remove Farhad Samji, requests for OG Priyadarshan [View Tweets]

Priyadarshan clears the air on his role in the significant changes in National Awards

The filmmaker from South said that he has nothing to do with the changes made by the Government. He said that responsibility was with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They only took all the action. He said he is just a technical adviser for the National Film Awards. He told Times Now, "I basically provide information on the cinematography, dubbing and other technical aspects on film that are submitted for the National Awards. As for the changes that you are talking about, I wasn't even aware of them until I read about them." Also Read - One Nation: Mohanlal and Kangana Ranaut to feature in Vivek Agnihotri and Priyadarshan mini-series; deets inside

Trending Now

The filmmaker had earlier said that the National Awards was a thankless job. He was the chairman in 2017. He said every year there is some controversy or the other, and all the questions are directed at the chairperson. He also said that watching those many films, at once, was a task. He said it was easier to make films than judge them.