Priyamani praises C Joseph Vijay ahead of Jana Nayagan release, says: 'Working with him was unforgettable'

Priyamani has opened up about sharing screen space with C Joseph Vijay for the first time in Jana Nayagan, calling the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister a 'born leader' and one of the most focused people she has worked with.

Priyamani praises C Joseph Vijay ahead of Jana Nayagan release, says: 'Working with him was unforgettable'

Priyamani didn’t hold back her excitement when talking about working with Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan. This was the first time she shared the screen with him, and honestly, she seemed pretty thrilled. At a recent event for her film GDN, Priyamani said working with Vijay now Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister is something she won’t forget. She called him calm, focused, and just someone who draws respect naturally. “Everyone keeps saying he was born for this role. I think they’re right. He’s a born leader,” she said.

Jana Nayagan is a big deal, it’s Vijay’s last movie before leaving cinema for politics full-time. The film ran into some trouble with certification, but Priyamani shared that CBFC has now cleared it. No official release date yet, but she promised news will drop soon. The movie was set for Pongal 2026, and now, after months of waiting, it’s finally heading for theaters.

The movie’s leak update is pretty crazy. Parts of Jana Nayagan showed up online long before its CBFC certification. The Madras High Court recently shot down bail requests from three people linked to the leak. Apparently, almost 1.2 crore people watched the pirated version, making this one of Tamil cinema’s biggest piracy leaks. The leak didn’t just delay the film, it sparked fresh talk about anti-piracy efforts across the industry.

All about the cast and crew?

Jana Nayagan isn’t just about Vijay and Priyamani. The cast is packed: Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Narain, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon all have major parts. Venkat K. Narayana produced the film with Lohith N.K. and Jagadish Palanisamy, and H Vinoth directs. As Vijay’s last role in cinema, fans can’t wait to see it.

So What’s everyone curious about?

First, the plot, The makers aren’t spilling much, but according to rumors say it’s a political-action drama, reflecting Vijay’s real-life shift from star to leader. Secondly, the leak, It forced the team to get tougher about security and delayed everything from promotions to release. And finally, Narain’s role is still a mystery, but he’ll be important and go toe-to-toe with Vijay.

Priyamani’s 'born leader' comment means a lot, especially coming from someone who’s seen Vijay both as an actor and as CM. It echoes what fans and political watchers have been saying since he took office. As Jana Nayagan finally gets ready to hit theaters, it’s more than just a movie. It’s a goodbye to Vijay’s acting days, a test of how the industry deals with leaks, and it marks his full transformation from standing in front of the camera to leading a state.

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