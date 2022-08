Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents through surrogacy. They welcomed their baby daughter in the month of January 2022. Reportedly, the baby was born prematurely and hence she had to be kept in NICU for almost 100 days. It was only after they brought their baby daughter home that Priyanka and Nick shared the first glimpse of her. The star couple has named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recently, PeeCee shared a glimpse of her little one and it has made us go aww. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film is the second lowest rated film after KRK's Desh Drohi; check out the list of the worst-rated films on IMDB

and Baby Malti's fun time

In a video shared, Priyanka can be seen chilling with Malti and both of them are grooving to Sasural Genda Phool. The cute video has indeed made our Sunday morning brighter. Sania Mirza, , and others have dropped heart emojis on this video of PeeCee. The actress has refrained from showing the face of Malti and hence in the video, fans can only see the little one's back profile. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Glimpses of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of Malti. Just a few days ago, she had shared a picture that showed her playing with Malti. Fans were totally impressed as they could see an anklet of black stones on Malti. It is all about Indian tradition and fans lauded Priyanka Chopra for still being desi at heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Jee Le Zaraa delayed

Meanwhile, we have learnt that the shooting for her film Jee Le Zaraa along with and has been delayed. It is because Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first child and Priyanka Chopra is busy fulfilling her motherhood duties. Makers are giving the divas space to enjoy their personal progress.