Priyanka Chopra loves to attend concerts. Well, of course, she is married to singer Nick Jonas who tours across the globe. But nothing beats the desi, and Punjabi tunes. The actress recently attended Dilijit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles along with her best friend Lilly Singh. Going by all the pictures and videos shared on social media, the ladies had a blast. It appeared to be one fun night out where the ladies just grooved to Dijit Dosanjh's hip and happening tunes.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share quite a few backstage pictures from when she met Diljit. Lilly and her twinned in black. Priyanka pulled off ripped hot shorts, a black t-shirt and a jacket while Lilly Singh was in corduroy beige and brown pants, a black top and a jacket. Priyanka Chopra wore boats. As she shared the pictures, in the caption she mentioned that one is expected to show up when someone from the country. She wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

The Desi Girl has some Hollywood as well as Bollywood projects in hand. She will reportedly be seen in It's All Coming Back to Me along with and others. In terms of Bollywood, she will be seen in Jee Le Zara directed by . The actress will be sharing the screen space with and in this one. It is said to be the ladies version of . Given that Alia Bhatt is pregnant currently, the shooting of the film is expected to happen only after she has delivered. Priyanka Chopra too has baby Malti Marie Jonas Chopra to take care of.