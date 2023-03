Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more are attending the grand event of The Great Indian Musical Launch at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. And it is such a gala event featuring big stars and sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and more. Just a couple of hours ago, we shared with ya'll the video of Priyanka and Deepika chatting animatedly at the event. And now, we have come across pictures of Priyanka Chopra chatting away with Karan Johar at the same launch party. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone chat animatedly alongside Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh and we cannot keep CALM [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar chat animatedly at Nita Ambani's event

Entertainment News, in the last couple of days, has been full of updates on Priyanka Chopra and her interview podcast in which she made a shocking revelation about Bollywood ganging up against her. And days after the actress' statement, Priyanka is seen chatting with Karan Johar, with whom, she reportedly had a beef with. Well, the tabloids and articles were full of gossip about the feud between Priyanka and Karan ages ago. Thereafter, Priyanka did appear on the Koffee Kpuch for Koffee With Karan episode.

And now, a picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chatting with Karan Johar has surfaced. Priyanka seems to be catching up with everyone. The gorgeous DIVA is already turning heads because of her sheer attire and now, her picture has grabbed with Karan has grabbed the attention too. Just a couple of days ago, even Kangana Ranaut reacted to the Bollywood banning statement, saying that it was Karan who had banned Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra says Bollywood ganged up against her

The actress on her interview podcast: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard was asked about what made her move and seek a career in Hollywood. The actress shared that she had beef with people in Bollywood and that they all cornered her. People removed her from casting in films. She was not into politics and needed a break.