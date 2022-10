International global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family had a gala time together and enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Nick shared some unseen pictures from the auspicious occasion from their house in Los Angeles on his Instagram. Though the couple did not reveal their daughter's face, Nick had put red heart emojis on Malti's face.

In the first snap, Priyanka posed with Nick as he held Malti in his arms. The family smiled as they posed for the perfect shot. The family was seen twinning in beige outfits. Priyanka pulled off a beige and golden lehenga. She completed her look as she tied her hair in a bun and also wore a sindoor along with a bindi. While Nick opted for a beige silk kurta pyjama and looked dapper. Their daughter Malti looked super cute in a beige lehenga. Their room wherein they were performing Diwali puja was well decorated with flowers and candles. Lord Shiva statue was also seen.

Have a look at Nick Jonas's pictures from Diwali celebrations -

In the next snap, performed puja as Malti sat on her lap. The cutie has seen holding father Nick's finger. Nick captioned the post, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my black heart emoji. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

Earlier, Priyanka, Nick, and her mom Madhu Chopra had a family dinner at a Los Angeles hotel as they celebrated Diwali together. Nick and Madhu were seen walking hand-in-hand and gave major damaad and saas goals.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Citadel, 's Jee Le Zaraa with and .