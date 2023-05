Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at Met Gala 2023 with her husband Nick Jonas. The American singer joined his partner for the fashion extravaganza after missing it last year. It was a star-studded night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The global icon and the singer of the Jonas Brothers band twinned in black. While the couple set the red carpet on fire their daughter Malti Marie had her own glam moment at the Gala night out. Read on to know the adorable moment the couple shared with their chipmunk. Also Read - Amid trolling, Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Aryan Khan’s clothing brand being a complete sold out in just one day

Malti Marie enjoys her glam time at Met Gala 2023

Malti Marie is just a year old and has already received much media attention being child of superstar parents. The toddler experienced her own Met glam moment in New York City attending the fashion event with and Nick Jonas. After the event, the Citadel actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her little girl. She uploaded a candid picture of her and Malti Marie on Instagram stories. In the photo, Malti sat on her mother's lap as they posed for a picture. It is clicked from behind as the mother-daughter duo faced a flashlight.

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram handle to post his memorable moment from the biggest fashion night out. He shared two pictures, the first one features him and Priyanka exchanging a glare as they posed for the camera. In the second, the singer held his daughter Malti Marie in arms while she is seen playing with his father’s tie. Nick looking at his daughter is the most adorable picture on the internet today.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas complimented each other twinning in black outfits as they walked Met Gala 2023 red carpet. For the event, the actress wore a black ruffled high-slit dress by Valentino while her partner matched her in a black leather jacket with trousers by the same designer. Keeping up with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty both slayed at the event.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at Met Gala 2017 and soon after fell in love. The duo returned to the biggest fashion event in 2019 as a married couple. Since then they have made several PDAs shelling out major couples goals. They are the most loved power couple by fans who adore them for their chemistry and bond despite a huge age gap.