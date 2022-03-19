Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi party was as LIT as a desi celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to live it up. The new parents in town organised a Holi bash that looked as swell as one we did have back home in India. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to social media to share pics of the celebrations. We can see Priyanka Chopra in a blue dress. The couple enjoyed to the hilt as they played with organic colours. Blue, red and pink hues made it look like a party in India. In one of the pics, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seeing exchanging a kiss. We did not get a glimpse of the baby though. Take a look... Also Read - Nick Jonas' comment on mom-in-law Madhu Chopra's Goa pic is daamad goals

Priyanka Chopra wrote that she felt blessed to be happy and celebrate at a time when the fear of the pandemic is still around. She captioned it, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed." Nick Jonas who seems to love Indian festivals and traditions enjoyed it to the hilt.

Nick Jonas has also shared a TikTok video where we can see Priyanka and he going wild. From playing with the sprinklers to bombarding friends with water balloons, they did it all. Fans wrote how lucky the kids would be to have such multi-cultural parents.

The couple love having friends over. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' new home is huge and they held a grand Diwali party as well. The couple know how to enjoy live and absorb the best of the two cultures. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018.