Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' secret is out; actress reveals what makes their marriage happy and bond strong

is right now in the happiest phase of her life. The desi girl has worked immensely hard to get through this. She is married to the man of her dreams Nick Jonas and one always wants to know what's the secret behind that happiness. Well, PC is here to reveal and believe us it's extremely simple to imbibe in your life.

Talking to ET she spoke about the secret to her and Nick's relationship, " I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously. Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

How tough is that?

Priyanka who is all set for her next Hollywood release Matrix resurrections spoke about how her husband has loved the movie, " My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it. And I think just for everyone, whether it's my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it's just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it's an exciting time leading up to the premiere."

Priyanka even shared that how she was extremely nervous on the first day of shoot with , but she managed to pass her fear, " I was nervous when I first came in. I remember at the end of the day, [Keanu] came to me when I had all my lines and he said to me, 'That was hard, and you got through it, and really well done. It's just so nice when you have been through that through the day, and someone else acknowledges it, and is like, 'Great job. You did a good job.' It was just something that I needed to hear.".

Clearly there is nobody like our Desi girl!