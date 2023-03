Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to treat their fans with their latest updates. The couple often makes public appearances together and set couple goals. Recently the duo attended the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Several photos and videos of the two from the event went viral on social media. Fans are in awe of the chemistry of the couple and can’t get their eyes off it. Also Read - Sheezan Khan remembers Tunisha Sharma after coming out of the jail; claims she would have fought for him if alive

Global icon and American singer Nick Jonas made a swoon-worthy duo as they attend the Paris Fashion Week. They graced the Maison Valentino show at the Paris Fashion Week in the French capital. The actress made heads turn in a bubblegum pink outfit. She made a chick fashion statement by wearing pink from head to toe. The actress wore a long-sleeved loose outfit by Maison Valentino with pointy heels attached to the fabric. On the other hand, Nick Jonas opted for a black shirt under a grey suit and pants pairing it with black shoes.

A fan page shared their photos from the event as posed for paparazzi. They both smiled sharing a conversation. Nick Jonas looked fondly at his beautiful wife as they were caught on camera. A their photos and video went viral fans are impressed with their chemistry. A user wrote, "My heart is melting !! It's the way Nick is looking at his beautiful wife with so much admiration." Another one commented, "The way Nick is looking at Pri... That man is such an amazing husband... I'm absolutely melted...". A third one wrote, "She's is so stunning if I was him, I'd be staring too."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and . He husband Nick Jonas will also play a cameo in the movie. The romance drama Love Again is slated to release in the US on 12th May. Apart from this, she will also feature in the Russo Brothers web series Citadel. PC also has a Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in the kitty. The road trip travel drama directed by will star and too in the lead.