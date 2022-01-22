Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have turned parents via surrogacy. The couple shared a statement on Instagram which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much.” Well, many Bollywood and international celebs like Lara Dutta, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Lilly Singh, Kal Penn, and others commented on PeeCee’s post to congratulate the couple. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogacy; Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted on a dinner date and more
Katrina Kaif commented, "Congratsssssssssss." Kal Penn wrote, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!" Lara Dutta, who shares a great rapport PeeCee, commented, "Congratulations!!!" Lilly Singh wrote, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can't wait to cuddle them!!!"
Priyanka's Quantico co-star Jake McLaughlin wrote, "Congratulations You two! God Bless!" Mini Mathur wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra & nick.. this is amazing news." Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas ❤️ … best news ever !!!"
PeeCee’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah wrote, “Congratulations pc lots of love n blessings to the lill one.” Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas.” Vishal Bhardwaj, who had directed Priyanka in 7 Khoon Maaf wrote, “Sending love. Mubarak.” Producer Guneet Monga commented, “Omg !! This is sooo special… big big Congratulations… best news god bless.”
A few days ago, during an interview with Variety, Priyanka had spoken about having kids. She had stated, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” While talking about slowing down work post embracing motherhood, the actress had said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”
