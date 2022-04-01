Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas yet to pick a name for their daughter; here's why [Exclusive]

who had announced a few months ago of becoming a parent via surrogacy has yet not named her daughter. Priyanka and Nick right now are enjoying parenthood together and ever since their announcement of becoming a parent, fans want to know every bit about their beloved daughter. Nick and Priyank didn't even reveal the gender of their child, it was Priyanka's cousin who revealed that she has become a happy mother of a baby girl. And now we got to know that desi girl Priyanka Chopra hasn't yet picked a name for her darling daughter. Yes! Also Read - Malaika Arora gets smitten by her young fan; asks him, 'Are you my date?' – watch video

A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Priyanka and Nick have got a lot of suggestions of names for their daughter from their family and friends. However, they haven't got the name that has touched their hearts yet! Priyanka and Nick aren't in a rush to name their child as they want something unique and meaningful name for their daughter." The source further adds, " While Priyanka who is connected to her roots very much and also respects and adores her hubby's culture want to name her daughter that has a mix of cultures. Well, we will have to wait for the name of the princess as the parents are in no hurry and are taking their own sweet time."

Priyanka and Nick who became parents via surrogacy had taken to their Instagram and shared this happy news with their fans and well-wishers, " We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will soon begin shooting for her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with and directed by .