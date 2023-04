Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh set the dance floor on fire on day two of the NMACC event. The highlight was the presence of Tom Holland and Zendaya along with other celebs like Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid and top stylist Law Roach. A number of Bollywood celebs danced on the stage including Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. But the best part was when Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh took the dance floor. They danced on the all-time chartbuster Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. Fans melted seeing how happy Priyanka Chopra looked on stage with him. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra asks paparazzi 'Miss Kiya?' at NMACC day 2; fans exclaim, 'Swag and confidence is back' [Watch Video]

In the movie, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra played siblings, Kabir and Ayesha. Fans loved the film and how wonderfully they played bro-sis after giving us unforgettable chemistry as Bajirao-Kashibai before.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the prettiest of the evening. She came dressed in a skirt with a crop top. Her long hair looked gorgeous. The actress has been busy ever since she came to India. It is being said that she has come for the rumoured engagement of Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chaddha.

Fans commented that they are watching this on loop. A fan wrote, "I can’t count how many times I watched this on repeat already. I hope someone will upload the whole video .It’s wonderful to see Priyanka dance this again with Nick watching her," while someone else commented, "Priyanka is Versatile and gorgeous and Ranveer is an angel." We can see how cutely they left the stage with him holding her. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra never fail to give us such cute moments!