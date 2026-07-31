Priyanka Chopra apologies to fans in throwback video for not taking selfies, says ‘I am with baby’

Take a look at actress Priyanka Chopra's throwback video of her apologising to fans at the airport has resurfaced again. She refused to take photos with fans as she was holding baby Malti Marie in her arms.

Priyanka Chopra apologies to fans in throwback video for not taking selfies, says ‘I am with baby’

Fans love it when their favourite celebrities are seen sharing heartwarming reactions with them. An old paparazzi video of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has resurfaced and has been going viral. In this airport video of the actress, PeeCee was seen at Mumbai airport carrying her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

What made this video so popular was Priyanka’s kind behaviour when a fan approached her to get photos. The Varanasi actress politely refused to take photos with the fan as she was holding Malti. Let’s dive in to see why fans are showing love to Priyanka Chopra over this throwback video of hers.

Priyanka Chopra’s Heartwarming Moment at Mumbai Airport

In the viral airport video, Priyanka was dressed in a chic, casual grey jumpsuit paired with a matching cap and dark sunglasses. She held her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, tightly against her shoulder while carefully shielding the little one from the flashing paparazzi lights and crowded surroundings.

While navigating through the terminal alongside her security, a fan approached the star hoping for a quick photograph. Despite the busy atmosphere and her hands being full, Priyanka took a second to pause, acknowledge the fan directly, and offer a gentle apology.

Why Fans Are Praising Priyanka Chopra's Polite Refusal

Celebrity encounters at airports often make headlines for the wrong reasons, but Priyanka’s response won over the internet. While the fans seen in this viral video appeared understandably disappointed about missing out on a photo, the genuine respect shown by the star softened the moment.

After Priyanka refused photos as she was holding her baby, in response to her sincere apology, the fan called out, "I love you, Priyanka". This simple but sweet reaction brought a warm smile to the actress's face before she continued walking towards the gate.

Priyanka Chopra’s journey into motherhood

Ever since Priyanka welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate with husband Nick Jonas, she has been vocal about her journey as a mother. Whether she is attending high-profile film sets, attending fashion weeks, or travelling across continents for her project shoot schedules, the actress is frequently seen bringing her daughter along.

This viral throwback video serves as a reminder that behind the global fame, Priyanka Chopra remains a dedicated mother whose priority is her daughter.

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