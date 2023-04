Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka has yet again dropped by at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand opening. Today is day 2 of the same. And it is yet another starry affair. Priyanka and Nick Jonas yet again posed for the paparazzi. The two have been making everyone's jaw drop to the floor with their stunning appearance at the grand opening of the NMACC. And today, Priyanka put forward yet another stunning look. However, it was her attitude and her charm that made fans go gaga. Also Read - Karan Johar teased Priyanka Chopra for her controversial interview on Bollywood ganging up against her; here's what they talked about at NMACC event

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with swag and confidence

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot lately. Be it for her style statements or her viral statements which include some shocking revelations. Priyanka always leaves everyone in awe and mesmerized with her interviews and statements. But this time, she is winning hearts for her swag and confidence while posing for the paparazzi. Priyanka posed with Nick Jonas first and then, she posed solo for some pics. And while posing for the shutterbugs, she flicked her hair over her shoulders.

Priyanka Chopra also askes the paparazzi, "Miss Kiya?" and then walks off blushing a little. Priyanka is seen in a multi-coloured outfit this time and left her luscious long mane lose on her back. She matched the colour of her outfit with her heels. Boy, she looks so stunning. Fans were berserk over Priyanka, her swag and her confidence.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra ooze confidence and swag here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last night, at the first opening day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Priyanka Chopra wore a sheer outfit which left everyone breathless. The actress had a reunion with and . She also met and chatted animatedly with him. Karan teased Priyanka about the controversial podcast in which she talked about Bollywood ganging up on her.