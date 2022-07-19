Priyanka Chopra turned gorgeous 40 yesterday. Can you believe it? Uff, she looks not a day older than 25. The Desi Girl of Bollywood celebrated her special day with Nick Jonas and her friends and family. Priyanka and Nick seemed to have made a getaway to some scenic island to celebrate PeeCee turning a year older. The American musician has shared some pictures from Priyanka's birthday bash while wishing her in an adorable manner. Let's have a dekko... Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood DIVAS who are queens of risque outfits

Nick Jonas locks lips with Priyanka Chopra

Talking about the pictures that Nick Jonas shared on his gram, the first picture is of the two of them kissing against the scenic backdrop of a beach. Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a sunshine yellow co-ord set whereas Nick is seen in casual Ganji and shorts. The second picture is from their dinner with friends, it seems. PeeCee is flaunting her birthday placard which reads, "Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby." It looks like a placard made of chocolate. The third snap is of Nick Jonas holding a towel which read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July est 1982." So goofy! Last but not least Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen hugging each other while enjoying some fireworks under the starry night sky.

Nick Jonas' birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram handle to wish his dearest wife, Nick Jonas wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (red heart emoticon, meaning heart) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra." Isn't that the sweets wish ever? Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie

This is indeed the most special birthday for Priyanka Chopra as she will be celebrating her first birthday as a mother. Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. However, they brought her home in May due to the premature birth, the little one had to be kept in NICU. Malti is now healthy, loved and in the care of her doting parents.