Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Katrina Kaif shares an emotional wish for her fellow A-lister; says, 'Keep riding higher and higher'

Priyanka Chopra has turned 39 today. The actress is ringing it in London with Nick Jonas and her mom, Madhu Chopra who has been with her since a while. One of the best birthday wishes for her has come from Katrina Kaif. As we know, both the ladies started out in Bollywood around the same time. They both learnt dance at the same classes. It seems Priyanka Chopra was a good dancer and Katrina Kaif dreaded dancing after her. The picture used by Katrina Kaif for her Insta stories is also a sizzling one. Also Read - Did Anushka Sharma refer to husband Virat Kohli as a 'cute fan'? The TRUTH REVEALED in the couple's latest London pics

She wrote, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra." Also Read - #BLRecommends – Miss travel? Here’s an OTT watch list starring Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and more to satiate your wanderlust

Also Read - 1.2 crore! The annual salary of Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli's bodyguard will make the best CEOs reconsider their career choices

Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a joyful picture of Priyanka Chopra in a yellow dress as she wished her on her birthday.

One of the best wishes came from celeb PR Rohini Iyer. She has been managing Priyanka Chopra for a long time. She wrote, "appy birthday to my wonder woman , super human, magic maker , party shaker, dream chaser, hell raiser , rebel, renegade , rockstar , muse , maverick, all year inspiration , forever friend and fave person for life. Love you more than you know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohini iyer (@rohiniyer)

Priyanka Chopra is in London for the shoot of Russo Brothers' Citadel. The lady is enjoying the sunshine. She made us sweat as she posted a couple of stunning pics in a blue monokini. She has Matrix 4 in her kitty with Keanu Reeves. Plus, there is one more project I Text You. We wish her a happy birthday!