Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is making waves around the world with her acting talent. A while back, Priyanka also entered the business world. She opened a restaurant called Sona in New York City. Priyanka's Indian restaurant held special meaning to her, as she personally chose the name "Sona" for it. However, recent reports suggest that Priyanka has decided to step away from the restaurant. After a partnership that lasted two years, she ended her involvement, according to a source close to the restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra breaks partnership with Restaurant Sona Priyanka had teamed up with Manish K Goyal to launch this restaurant. Manish revealed that Priyanka's creative touch was a driving force behind the restaurant's concept. He expressed gratitude for her partnership and support while clarifying that Priyanka is no longer creatively involved. Despite the change, Priyanka remains connected to the Sona family and is embarking on an exciting new chapter.

A representative associated with Priyanka mentioned that creating Sona was a significant achievement in her career, and she takes pride in it. Stepping back from Sona provides her with an opportunity to expand her ambitions on a global scale, opening doors to exciting possibilities. Aside from her restaurant venture, Priyanka is also known for her luxury homeware brand called Sona Home. Additionally, she has her own hair colour brand and a production company.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the Citadel web series and has several Hollywood projects in progress. Her last appearance in a Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink. She was set to star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara, but as per reports she has chosen to step away from this project.