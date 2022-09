Priyanka Chopra didn't have an easy journey in Bollywood. She came a long way and then conquered it. There was a time when a young PC struggled to even get a leading lady's role in Bollywood films. There was a time when she suffered a negative role in Akshay Kumar's Aitraaz that left her heartbroken and extremely shattered. Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood debut film producer Suneel Darshan recalls how Priyanka Chopra was in tears after being offered the vamp's role in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar's starrer Aitraaz. Suneel Darshan in his recent interaction with Sidharth Kannan spoke about how he knew Priyanka would be a star one day while everyone was going gaga over Lara Dutta. He even recalled when Priyanka Chopra came to him and cried about being offered a vamp's role in Abbas Mastan's Aitraaz. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor REJECTING Star Wars, Priyanka Chopra declining Immortals and more: Bollywood stars who said NO to big Hollywood projects

Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop crying after being offered the vamp's role in Aitraaz

He said Priyanka came to him upset and informed him about being offered a vamp's role. She went home and cried a lot and went to sleep. I told her after she woke up she should come and meet him in his office. Sunil added, " She was here and I pressed on her the importance of her doing the role. I thought I drilled it into her head and yes it was wonderful for them to be in Aitraaz". Priyanka Chopra was phenomenal in Aitraaz and to date, her seductress Avtar leaves her fans to go weak on the knees.

Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar today, but she is still trying to make her mark in Hollywood. The actress who had made her debut in Bollywood and even spoke about being shamed for her colour body type and more. While Andaaz producer too spoke about Priyanka having a dark skin complexion and that she needed a little correction due to some defect. He said, " PC for me was those eyes.. she had this dark complexion, there were a few defects that she needed to correct then". Priyanka Chopra you are loved!