is right now being slammed by the netizens ever since she posted a video in support of Ukraine war. The desi girl is being called a hypocrite for not speaking anything about Kashmiri Pandits after the release of The Kashmir Files. Sharing the video she captioned, " World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can't just stand by and watch. it's gone on too long!". In the video, Priyanka said, " It is one of the fastest large-scale displacement of children since World War 2. None of these children will ever be the same after what we have seen".

Check out how the netizens are slamming the actress supporting Ukraine.

World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. it’s gone on too long! pic.twitter.com/dLYeDnhb5Z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2022

Did you ever speak for #KashmiriPandits and #KashmiriPanditsGenocide @priyankachopra? You went to camp of Rohingya and other refugees. You did show in which u showed Indian is bad and Pakistani is good. You said bollywood is all about hips and b@@bs, r u really Hindustani? https://t.co/0MLmLttWlN — Captain Twitts (@captaintwitts) April 8, 2022

Has this hypocrite ever heard of Palestinians, Rohingyas, Afghanis, Yemenis, Syrians, Iraqis, Kashmiris or lynchings, hate speeches, ongoing communalism on daily basis in India?This is soft sanghi at play & typical UC tactic of showing selective concern...Tch tch what a slimeball https://t.co/cLnBVhuO4H — Syedda Shahid (@QueenOEuphrates) April 8, 2022

Where were these armchair activists when #Yemen was bombed & still bombed Millions of people were persecuted post USA lead coup in Iraq, Libiya…. https://t.co/vgn50qJTbL — ➡️דוד (@zaranj_a) April 8, 2022

Why are you afraid to name AMERICA IN YOUR "SPEECH" ?!? @priyankachopra https://t.co/05xrwVhgv1 — Razi ?? (@ItzRazi) April 8, 2022

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa along with and .