has giving a number of interviews for Love Again and Citadel. The actress' statements have gone viral. She has spoken about how she felt like an outcast in Bollywood, the obsession with reed thin bodies and comments on her complexion. Priyanka Chopra also said that she has dated some of her co-stars. She said she was a doormat in almost all her relationships. Priyanka Chopra said she was on a self-destructive mode. She said she never gave priority to herself in the relationship, and she would always put the men first. But she said that they were good people. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Here's how Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs will be spending the holiday season

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON NICK JONAS' PAST

Nick Jonas had reportedly dated a string of beautiful women before he fell head over heels in love with Priyanka Chopra. The names included , , Lilly Collins and . In fact, he was in a very intense relationship with Olivia Culpo. Priyanka Chopra told Call Her Daddy podcast that she did find out about Nick Jonas but was not bothered about his past. She was quoted as saying, "I didn’t even mean to look at any other shit. I don’t give a f*** who he dated. We’re talking about the future. I always say this, I don’t read my book backwards. I believe, you always go forward." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra sizzles in risque red gown; PDA pics with Nick Jonas from a friend's wedding show the couple knows how to party right

NETIZENS REACT ON HER STATEMENT

This comment of Priyanka Chopra is being discussed a lot of Reddit. Some people have found it hypocritical that she managed to talk about her love life before marriage but made such a comment on Nick Jonas. A reader said that she should not trigger the fans of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. Take a look at some of the comments below... Also Read - CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: 5 Bollywood couples who locked lips in public – view pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to a daughter Malti Marie who has been born through surrogacy. The two built their relationship on a friendship which she described as very organic. Some fans have warned her to avoid riling fans of Selena Gomez. As we know, Selena has one of the biggest fan bases in the world. Her admirers do not spare anyone if they feel she has been dragged in unnecessarily. Her show Citadel has got mixed reactions. Fans have loved Richard Madden and her on the show but feel the plot is a mish mash of all spy series.