Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for an adorable pair. They look cute together and when their daughter, Malti Marie is with them, it is a super cute moment. Malti Marie is a cute girl and everyone waits for Priyanka to post her pictures. Priyanka and Malti have been in the news recently. They arrived in Mumbai recently and people were stunned to see their pictures from the Mumbai airport. Priyanka and Malti looked so adorable together. Their pictures had gone viral on the internet and everyone was only talking about them. Also Read - Isha Ambani poses with her bhabhis Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta in style at her Holi bash, netizens call them classy women

Priyanka was seen at the red carpet of Isha Ambani's Roman-themed Holi party held at Bvlgari store in Jio World. She opted for a baby pink indo-western saree. People have been going crazy about Priyanka's visit to India with her daughter Malti.

Priyanka loves dressing up Malti Marie

Now, during her visit, Priyanka spoke to Vogue and revealed that she loves dressing up her daughter. Priyanka was asked about her current fashion muse and the diva said that her daughter is her fashion muse at the moment. She said that she loves dressing up Malti and every morning she wakes up thinking of the outfits for her daughter.

She shared that she forgets to dress up herself and is in pyjamas throughout but keeps planning for Malti. Well, isn't that too cute? Priyanka is definitely one of the cutest mommies.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a grand destination wedding and the pictures from the wedding are still fresh in everyone's mind. Priyanka welcomed Malti Marie in 2022 through surrogacy.

She had spoken in an interview earlier about why she opted for surrogacy. Priyanka shared that she had medical complications and hence, surrogacy was an important step. She shared their surrogate was a kind woman and she carried their gift for six months.