Parineeti Chopra looked a stunning bride, and she took the simplicity of being a bride to another level and showed how minimal is more. Everything about Pari as a bride and Raghav Chadha as a groom was just perfect. The moment the actress dropped her wedding pictures along with husband Raghav, friends, family, and fans went gaga over it and showered all the love on the newlywed. But this special message from elder sister Priyanka Chopra is unmissable, and it only shows how much the diva missed being a part of her little one's wedding.

Priyanka called her sister Pari, the most beautiful bride ever—well, she is like every elder sister—and the actress also had a special message for the new family member Raghav Chadha, and we are just in awe of the love PC showered on the newlywed. "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us .Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra missed the wedding and created a lot of speculation about the rift between the sisters. But this message from Priyanka indicates all is well between the Chopra sisters, and we cannot wait for them to get back together on a family vacation. Meanwhile, Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, attended the wedding and thoroughly enjoyed it. When asked about PC giving a miss to the wedding, she mentioned that she is busy with work. And asked about what gifts she gave to the newlyweds, Madhu mentioned that they strictly said no and only wanted blessings.