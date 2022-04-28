Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif's sizzling new pics; netizens are in awe of their friendship

has once again left the internet swooning as she drops her sizzling pictures in a bikini while she enjoys her beach time. Katrina looks sexy AF in these latest pictures where she is flaunting her envious curves and her fans cannot get over her, Along with Kat's fans, her soon to be co-star and friend too cannot stop gushing her Katrina's sexy looks. As soon as Katrina shared her pictures online, Priyanka Chopra was the first one to react to it by dropping a fire emoji in the comment section. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more star kids who are viral sensations without any Bollywood films

Katrina and Priyanka's this bond is leaving their fans in awe of them. They have been commending their friendship and are screaming about how they can't wait to see their first road trip film together Jee Le Zaraa. Several fans dropped their comments on Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Katrina's pictures. One fan wrote, " Love the fact that you keep supporting Katrina. Loveee you pc". Another fan commented, " My Queens." One more fan hailed their friendship " Your soul, love this friendship #katyanka."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and will soon kick start their first film together Jee Le Zaraa which is hailed to be a first road trip film that has three leading ladies. The film will be helmed by and it is going to be an exciting one. The makers had announced this film on the 20 years completion of which was Farhan Akhtar's debut directorial. And since then the actor/ director has directed only few films and Jee Le Zaraa will be one of them now. Katrina Kaif was last seen in 's along with and we are indeed eagerly waiting for these girls to create magic onscreen with this fun film.