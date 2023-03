Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a successful global star and proved her mettle in cinema over the years. In a recent conversation with Dax Shepard for his podcast Armchair Expert the Citadel actress made shocking revelations about Bollywood. In the same conversation, the actress corrected the interviewer for calling RRR a Bollywood but herself got corrected by netizens as she called it a Tamil movie. Ever since RRR got nominated for the Oscars 2023, she has been supporting director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to AR Rahman's old statement against Bollywood; takes a sly dig at star kids

SS Rajamouli left no chance to make Indian proud and the citizens are still celebrating the big win of RRR at the Oscars 2023. Popular track Naatu Naatu from the period drama won the best original sing award at the 95th Academy Awards. Referring to the same Dax Shepard called RRR a Bollywood movie when Priyanka Chopra compared Bollywood to 50s Hollywood. The actress promptly corrected him "That's a Tamil movie by the way."

She continued to make the same mistake, saying, "It's like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it's like our Avengers." Netizens pointed out her error and trolled her for making a mistake while correcting others. One user commented, "Telugu movie hai budhbak," while another wrote, "Pointing out a mistake with a mistake." A user sarcastically reacted, "Yeah tamil movie got an Oscar thanks PC." Another wrote tagging the director of RRR, "Now I think SS Rajamouli sir will get more upset."

@priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil movie it’s a Telugu movie. When you North Indians will understand south India has 5 states. It’s fking Telugu movie damn it. — Pintobarthlomew ?? ❤️ (@pinto_coolguy) March 29, 2023

She point out an someone mistake but finally she also did a mistake by saying it an Tamil film ? , who will point out her mistake now . @priyankachopra #RRR is a INDIAN Telugu film https://t.co/IBeq8nIKDd — Mohan_Mona (@MohanMo15226120) March 29, 2023

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Russo Brothers spy thriller series Citadel. In the pipeline, she also has the romantic drama Love Again in which she will share the screen with her husband Nick Jonas who makes a cameo. Priyanka Chopra, who revealed her dark phase in Bollywood, will make a comeback in the Hindi film industry with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.