Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Whatever she says or does becomes news. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She is the first woman and person of colour to direct a Star Wars film. She is a Pakistani-Canadian director and producer known for documentary films like Saving Face, A Girl in the River and more. She is going to be helming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. Priyanka made a post to celebrate the same and called Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy 'South Asian'. This did not go down well with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui. He tweeted that Priyanka Chopra should have mentioned that Sharmeen is a Pakistani and then a South Asian.

tweeted that Sharmeen is a Pakistani first and Priyanka Chopra should have acknowledged it given that she makes use of all the opportunities to flaunt her Indian nationality. The tweet read, "With due respect,

@priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian." Many have commented on the tweet and taken Adnan Siddiqui's side. Priyanka Chopra is on the receiving end of the same. However, there are some who have also sided with the actress. The Citadel actress is yet to respond to Adnan Siddiqui's tweet.

Check out Adnan Siddiqui's tweet below:

With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.?? pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui is a famous Pakistani actor who also featured in and 's film MOM.

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling the headlines of late because of her statements about Bollywood. In a Dax Shepard's podcast, Priyanka Chopra opened up and said that she moved to the US as she felt cornered in Bollywood. She revealed that she had cut beef with people and that she was tired of the politics in Bollywood. She said, "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people."