Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh alongside other celebrities are attending the grand The Great Indian Musical Launch at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Various powerful celebrity couples are attending the event and all eyes currently are on them. Not just Bollywood celebrities but also politicians and sports personalities have come down for the grand do. And it is such a starry affair! But all eyes are on Deepika and Priyanka right now. A video of them both together is going viral and we cannot keep calm!

Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone chat animatedly at an event

Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are global stars. They are immensely popular in Bollywood and also in Hollywood. And the two ladies were under one sky, in a long time. Naturally, they met and boy, the way they met is spreading online like wildfire. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra hug each other and are seen chatting animatedly while holding hands. Their spouses, Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh are also seen chatting animatedly beside them. However, we just cannot take our eyes off Deepika and Priyanka and their conversation.

It seems two of the leading ladies from the world of entertainment have finally got the chance to catch up amidst their ongoing hectic schedules. While in the video we cannot see Deepika Padukone, but we can bet, she too, is chatting animatedly while catching up with Priyanka. Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone sure know how to grab headlines in Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone from the event here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

It is surely interesting for the fans as well who have been fighting with each other on Twitter. The two have worked together in Bajirao Mastani and even Ranveer was a part of the film. The ladies got along like a house on fire. Sure, there were reports of catfights but this video above, proves it all wrong, no? We just love their camaraderie here.