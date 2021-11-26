After sparking separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, sent social media into frenzy when a video from a roast session from The Jonas Brothers Family Roast had gone viral on the internet. Priyanka was seen taking a royal dig at Nick saying that she has taught him 'what a successful acting career looks like.' But her remark didn't down well with a certain section of the online audience. Also Read - Amid divorce, pregnancy rumours, Priyanka Chopra shares a loved up pic with Nick Jonas and her caption is everything

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the first episode of the roast show showcased Kevin, Joe and Nick and their partners , Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. As Priyanka took the centre stage, she roasted her husband Nick like never before. While addressing the age gap between them, Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys watching Priyanka Chopra roast Nick Jonas, Rashmika Mandanna flies to the US to meet Vijay Devarakonda and more

Nick couldn't help but hide his face with his hands while his brothers laughed out loud along with the audience. She then also roasted the Jonas brothers saying that they all 3 combined don't have the number of followers that she has on Instagram. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Priyanka Chopra roasting Nick Jonas and his brothers like never before

A few netizens tried challenging Priyanka's claim to be a successful actor. “Bold of her to assume,” one user commented while another one wrote, "Successful acting career? What, the remake? I guess.”

However, Priyanka's fans jumped to her defense and gave befitting reply to those who criticised her. Some even said that Priyanka literally has more fans and followers from her career in Bollywood alone.

"I'm not Indian, a Bollywood fan, or even a Priyanka fan but it is incredibly infuriating how ignorant the people in the comments section are. Being famous "just in India" is a huge fucking deal when that one country alone has 1 BILLION more inhabitants than the US. That country could swallow us. She is FAR more successful than the three Jonas brothers combined. Hard to admit because she's not my cup of tea but credit where credit is due," one user commented.

Another user wrote, "Lol y’all really think acting is only based on what movies come out in the US. Sis literally has way more fans and followers from her Bollywood career ALONE lmao." Followed by another one who said, "Americans in the comment thinks they are clever saying she doesn’t have an active career.. oh boy who is gonna tell them."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has put an end to separation rumours when she shared a loved-up picture with Nick on the occasion of Thanksgiving. She wrapped her arms around Nick in the picture and is lovingly looking at her husband. It seems that she leaned in for a kiss. Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018.