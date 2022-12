Priyanka Chopra is having them if her life as she is vacationing in Dubai. The desi girl dripped her vacation pictures on her Instagram profile and fans are gushing over her beauty and how. Priyanka Chopra who loves to vacation looked extremely hot and classy and one can take major fashion cues from her for the vacation. Priyanka is seen enjoying in a lavish cruise and you just cannot take your eyes off her in this stunning orange monokoni. While she is also seen enjoying a glass of champagne under the beautiful sunset. It's looked a perfect filmy scene. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood actors who were labelled as MOST arrogant

Priyanka Chopra's vacation also speak a lot about self love and care, no matter what she slays takes a time out for herself and goes on a lavish vacation. Priyanka recently attended an event in Dubai where many Bollywood celebrities were also gathered to celebrate their love for cinema. received an award too and fans couldn't stop celebrating to see Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan under one roof. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more actresses who wore outfits with bold and bizarre necklines

Priyanka Chopra looks every bit stunning in her vacation pictures Also Read - Raha Kapoor's customised quilt, AbRam Khan's special tree house and more: When star kids got pampered the most by their celebrity parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka is right now in the happiest phase of her life as she has embraced motherhood and she often teases her fans by giving half glimpse of her and left them restless to see how adorable she is. On professional front Priyanka Chopra confirmed of doing Jee Le Zaraa and hoped to start the shooting of the film soon. Meanwhile Priyanka has bene doing her endorsements and keeping herself business sin her new business ventures that is doing exceptionally well. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married three years ago and they are one of the most ideal couple in tinsel town.