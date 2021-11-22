sent her fans into frenzy after she suddenly dropped Jonas from her surname from all of her social media accounts. Her fans had a meltdown after witnessing the unusual change in Priyanka's bio. People started speculating that Priyanka and Nick Jonas must be heading for a divorce and had a massive meltdown on social media. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas swims in the sea, flaunts bikini bod, sunbathes on her 'perfect day off' - view stunning pics

After getting married to the American pop singer on December 1, 2018 at a lavish wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Priyanka had added Jonas to her surname, that reflected on all of her social media profiles. Their fans started calling the couple Nickyanka and even honoured Nick with the title of National Jiju.

As Priyanka dropping her surname sparked rumours of her divorce with Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra finally responded to the unwanted chaos on social media. When Madhu was quizzed about the trouble in Priyanka and Nick's paradise, she strongly dismissed the rumours and told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

A couple of months ago, had sparked similar rumours of her divorce with when she had dropped Akkineni from her surname from social media handles. Unfortunately, the rumours turned out to be true and the couple officially announced their separation on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick performed Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles on the occasion of Diwali. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her puja with their fans and followers. The actress chose a lemon coloured saree, while Nick looked dapper in a kurta-pyjama.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections.