Priyanka Chopra is living a dream life. The actress is enjoying the best phase of her life where she is doing tremendously well in her professional life while her personal life with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is also beautiful. The actress is able to balance between work and home and is ensuring that her little daughter Malti gets the best of all. After a hectic tour of Citadel and more, Priyanka Chopra managed to spend some quality time with her family. Her recent photo dump is proof of it. But here's something else that has caught everyone's attention.

In a photo dump shared, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas can be seen playing with a pastel green wallet. Well, the wallet is said to be from the brand Bulgari and that itself says that it comes with a pretty hefty price tag. As per reports, this exquisite Bulgari bag is worth Rs 2.45 lakh! Yes, you read that right! The petite bag is a luxury. It is reportedly made with high-quality calf leather and has iconic serpent head closure.

Apart from this, the photo dump has a sweet selfie of and Nick Jonas, baby Malti playing with friends and a fun picture of the actress' mother posing with Nick Jonas' mom. Priyanka captioned these pictures as 'magic'. Truly, such family memories are nothing short of magic.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has her hands full. She is going to feature in Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa in which she will star along with and . is going to make this film and a recent update is that the filmmaker is scouting for shooting locations. The details of the shooting schedule are yet to be revealed. She also has another Hollywood project in hand titled Head of States. She is will be sharing the screen space with and John Cena in this one.