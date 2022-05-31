Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a big name in Hollywood but by heart, it seems she is still a desi girl (Dostana reference). The actress took to Instagram to share a video on social media from her Los Angeles home. It seems there is a Bollywood part going on in her vicinity. We can hear ’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai playing in the background. Priyanka expresses her excitement and at the same time, expressed her displeasure for not being invited. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Seven pics of Erika Packard in swimwear that prove she's a seductress [View Pics]

Her caption read, "Memorial Day weekend in LA. Why wasn't I invited (sic)?" She could be heard saying, "Memorial Day weekend. Where is this music coming from? Let's go!" She even sang a few lines from the song.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Citadel. That's not all. She also has Text For You in the pipeline. She will also be seen along with and in 's Jee Le Zaraa.

In a recent interview with Deadline, she spoke about working with Katrina and Alia. She said that whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what she has experienced is women standing up for women. She went on to say that the three of them decided that they wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. “But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling,” Priyanka had stated.