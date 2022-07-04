Priyanka Chopra extends support to Anshula Kapoor joining the No Bra Club; here's how

Women would know! Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a video yesterday that every woman can relate too. She shared a video in which she can be seen removing her bra from under her T-shirt and in the caption, she promoted No Bra Club. She shared the video with the caption, 'the best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! #NoBraClub'. Now didn't we say every woman can relate to it? Well, even Priyanka Chopra agrees with it. The Global icon commented on Anshula's video and extended her support. Also Read - Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise starrer crushes the box office record of The Dark Knight; crosses USD 1 billion mark globally

commented on the video saying, "Everyday" along with laughing emoji. Apart from Priyanka, quite a few others also commented on Anshula's video and revealed that they could totally agree and relate to Anshula being a part of No Bra Club. A comment on it read, "During the pandemic every day was Sunday." Another user said, "Seriously! Best feeling ever!"

Anshula Kapoor's weight loss journey

Earlier Anshula hit headlines as she left fans floored with her marvellous transformation journey. Over the past few months, Anshula has been sharing quite a few pictures flaunting her lean self. She has also been motivating many to take up a healthy lifestyle by sharing pictures and videos from the gym. In one of the posts, she revealed that it took her almost two years to achieve the great results and dedication is the key. She wrote, "It's been a 2 year long journey, and I'm still a work in progress. It's taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn't tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn't doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I'm still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I'm discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you're unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy."