Priyanka Chopra summed up her India visit by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple, along with her daily three Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This visit was extremely special for the Citadel actress as this was the first time she bought her daughter in India, and hence she wanted to take her to a religious place in Mumbai. Priyanka, who is extremely happy and expressing her gratitude towards her first boat to Siddhivinayak temple along with daughter Malti, has left a few people irked by getting clicked inside the temple, and hence they are strongly slamming her for the same.

Having said that, Priyanka Chopra wanted a memory for life with daughter Malti from her first visit to India, and hence she even shared the picture. Talking about getting clicked inside the temple, it was fans who all went berserk seeing her, and they clicked her inside the temple and circulated them online, which is what is making the picture go viral right now. Priyanka must have definitely gotten some special permission for all the special rituals, and there is no harm in doing the same, and even laymen are allowed to do the same.

We have often seen a lot of celebrities visiting Siddhivinayak temple during the film movie releases, right from to and more, but they have never gotten it clicked inside the temple. But for Priyanka, it was special as it was everything about her little one, Malti. On the professional front, the actress is awaiting the release of Citadel and is eagerly waiting for all the feedback from the fans.

Talking about Malti's first visit to India, Priyanka is very glad and proud that she talks like a Jonas but is a real Chopra. At the Citadel event, talking casually to all the attendees, she revealed that her little one eats all the Indian food, right from paneer to everything, and she loves to speak just like her. Malti is soon going to be one, and the parents are definitely planning to throw a big baby bash. Priyanka announced her pregnancy via surrogacy in April of last year.