Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and more Bollywood celebs BLAST this perfume ad for promoting gang-rape [View Tweets]

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Sona Mohapatra have joined netizens in coming down heavily on a perfume ad that has made a joke on rape culture, and that, too, with it being a reap problem in our society