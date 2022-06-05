A perfume ad has stirred up a hornet's test online for its disgusting content, with no doubt left over its intention of justifying rape culture, that, too, gang-rape culture, regardless it's endeavour to shrewdly play with innuendos. It has incurred the wrath of both common individuals and several prominent Bollywood celebs, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sona Mohapatra coming down heavily on it. Why are these celebrities and other netizens going all out to express their contempt for the commercial? You'll see soon... Also Read - Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalls being s*xually abused for 2.5 years by a family friend at 17; the ordeal will leave you shaken

There's nothing right about said perfume ad no matter how you choose to look at it, but the fact that it was approved in India – a country notorious for being unsafe for women and also one of the rape capitals of the world in the modern age – makes the ad all the more problematic, Check out both the ad and the reaction of , , Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and to it below:

Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 4, 2022

What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2022

This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving. https://t.co/M3YjbljAYN — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 4, 2022

A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India.. companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & ‘cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it? https://t.co/8tRbDTfuez — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2022

Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse. https://t.co/XrWPsQYsQ2 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 4, 2022

It now seems that the Ministry of Broadcasting has asked the brand to take down the ad from all sites and social media platforms.