A perfume ad has stirred up a hornet's test online for its disgusting content, with no doubt left over its intention of justifying rape culture, that, too, gang-rape culture, regardless it's endeavour to shrewdly play with innuendos. It has incurred the wrath of both common individuals and several prominent Bollywood celebs, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sona Mohapatra coming down heavily on it. Why are these celebrities and other netizens going all out to express their contempt for the commercial? You'll see soon...
There's nothing right about said perfume ad no matter how you choose to look at it, but the fact that it was approved in India – a country notorious for being unsafe for women and also one of the rape capitals of the world in the modern age – makes the ad all the more problematic, Check out both the ad and the reaction of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Sona Mohapatra to it below:
It now seems that the Ministry of Broadcasting has asked the brand to take down the ad from all sites and social media platforms.
