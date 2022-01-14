and Nick Jonas are happily married. The two are going strong as ever and there's no question of any trouble between them. Back in November, Priyanka Chopra had grabbed headlines when she had dropped her surname 'Jonas' from her Instagram account. And it led to a lot of speculations. Fans were wondering whether Priyanka and Nick are heading for a divorce since before that had done the same thing. Later, Sam and 's separation had come forward. However, Priyanka's mother had come to her defence soon after and had denied all the rubbish rumours. Priyanka's comment on Nick's post had somewhat calmed their fans. And now, The Matrix Resurrection actress has reacted to the same. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood actresses who faced blatant sexism – view pics

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka called it a vulnerable feeling and a professional hazard. The actress reasoned that if she posts a picture online, it will be scrutinised too. Netizens will zoom in on the picture and they'll find something to talk about. Priyanka feels that a lot of credence is given to all the noise on social media these days. Social media presence is common and things tend to speculate quite faster. However, the actress believes it doesn't be. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa: Vicky Kaushal to romance his real life wife Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's film?

"It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that," The actress told Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections as Sati. Priyanka has a Hollywood series Citadel in the pipeline. She has been missing from Bollywood for a while now. Her last theatrical release was The Sky Is Pink followed by an OTT release of The White Tiger. She will be working with and on and 's Jee Le Zaraa. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs caught flaunting love bites and hickeys