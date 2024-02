Priyanka Chopra is, in every sense, the true inspiration for women across the globe. Whether it's the films she chooses, her lifestyle, or the way she carries herself, our Desi girl is a total slayer. Recently, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram story, once again causing a stir on the internet. In the picture, Priyanka is happily flaunting her perfectly toned body, mentioning her readiness to return to work, hinting at an upcoming project. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's unseen picture right after birth; netizens have a collective meltdown

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her toned physique

In the image below, Priyanka Chopra has taken a mirror selfie in her washroom. She appears to have completed her workout regimen and immediately decided to capture a mirror selfie to bless our feed. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous and ready to conquer the world with her perfectly toned body. She posted the image below, mentioning how she finally feels the energy to return to work. Check out her post below. Also Read - Crew: Priyanka Chopra has the most honest reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's teaser

Lately, Priyanka Chopra has been spending a lot of time with her family, especially her daughter Maltie Marie. The actress is often seen going on hikes with her toddler. She recently posted a picture reflecting on how time flies. In the first picture, Maltie Marie is all grown up, while in the second picture, her daughter was just a newborn baby, embracing Priyanka's face with her hands. Priyanka is also frequently spotted cheering for hubby Nick Jonas at his live concerts. Nick's recent visit to Mumbai, where he performed at a prestigious event, made Priyanka extremely happy. The crowd not only loved Nick but their constant cheering for the singer by calling him Jiju made Priyanka laugh and feel delighted.

Regarding her work commitments, Priyanka recently joined as the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary film To Kill a Tiger. While she has a few Hollywood projects lined up, she has not officially announced any Bollywood films as of now. Priyanka, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, was supposed to star in the film Jee Le Zaraa; however, the film is currently on hold.