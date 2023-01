A year later, Priyanka Chopra have now opened up on welcoming Malti Marie Chopra Jonas alongside Nick Jonas via Surrogacy. It was about a year ago when Priyanka Chopra announced that she and Nick have welcomed a daughter through surrogacy and asked for some privacy. Malti was born prematurely and a full trimester at that. The Citadel actress doesn't like it when her toddler daughter is fodder for gossip. Priyanka has become fiercely protective of her and it shows in her recent interview with British Vogue UK. PC has now opened up on why surrogacy and also trolls. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan at KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding, Priyanka Chopra becomes first Indian star to grace British Vogue cover

Priyanka Chopra talks about Malti Marie being discussed online

In the last couple of hours, Priyanka Chopra has grabbed a lot of headlines in Entertainment News for her candid interview about her personal life which revolves around Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka was asked about how people questioned her decision to opt for surrogacy and various other reactions to the same. While Priyanka says that she can deal with it when people talk about her, she adds that it's 'painful' when they talk about her daughter Malti Marie. "I'm like, 'Keep her out of it'," says the Jee Le Zaraa beauty.

The actress recalls how the doctors were trying to find her veins when she was born early and is very protective about Malti and doesn't want her to be a gossip. Priyanka recalled when MM was born she was smaller than her hand. The nurses and doctors intubated her small body while saying that the NICU nurses do God's work. Priyanka adds that for a couple of weeks after Malti was born she and Nick spent their days with holding her on their chests and they were the only ones allowed as Malti was born as the first wave of Omicron hit LA. "I didn't know if she would make it or not," PC adds.

Watch BTS of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Vogue photoshoot here:

Priyanka Chopra on why she opted for surrogacy

The actress' student announcement about welcoming a daughter with Nick Jonas raised a lot of eyebrows last year. Her decision to opt for surrogacy was also widely discussed wherein people questioned why Priyanka Chopra didn't get pregnant herself. The actress answered the question without getting into details. "I had medical complications," she says while adding that it was a necessary step and expressing how grateful she is to be in a position to opt for surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra slams trolls

The Matrix 4 actress says that people don't know her, they don't know what she has been through. Priyanka adds that just because she has not put her medical history out there in public, people have no right to make up whatever reasons they feel could be.