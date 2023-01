Priyanka Chopra Jonas did a photo shoot with her daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas it looked very bit dreamy. Priyanka was super excited about her first-ever photoshoot with her daughter Maltie and shared it on her Instagram account. But the desi girl is facing criticism for hiding the face of her daughter and netizens dare call it ridiculous as they feel there was no need for this photoshoot if Priyanka chose to hide the face of her daughter and questioned the logic behind it. Priyanka who posts several pictures of her along with her daughter Maltie receives a lot of love from her fans as well as followers, but this photoshoot didn't go down well with them as they are wondering why she even chose a photo shoot with her daughter if she didn't want to show the face Also Read - Priyanka Chopra gets fiercely protective about Malti being topic for gossip, reveals why she opted for surrogacy amidst brutal trolling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nowadays there are lots of celebrities, especially in Bollywood who are following the trend of sharing their kids' pictures but not showing their faces and seems like Priyanka's photoshoot left them irked and how. One user commented on Priyanka Chopra's post, " This photo is so awkward. I get not showing her face but stand up and hold her instead." Another user said," I don’t know why this picture creeps me out. Doesn’t feel right". One more user wrote, "If don't want to show child in public keep child out of media period." Well, thee are may who are criticising the photoshoot, but Priyanka Chopra's fans are going gaga over it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan at KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding, Priyanka Chopra becomes first Indian star to grace British Vogue cover

Priyanka Chopra even spoke about the brutal criticism she faced for opting out of a surrogacy baby and revealed why she chose to have a surrogate baby. Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas in 2018 and just last year she announced becoming a parent of Maltie and left her fans and followers pleasantly surprised with this news. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Must follow easy winter skincare tips by Bollywood divas