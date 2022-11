Priyanka Chopra is having a gala time in Mumbai. The actress is here but sadly not for her film announcement but for her business expansion. Priyanka is not just a phenomenal actress but also an amazing entrepreneur. She has a hair care brand called Anomaly Hair and the actress is here to set it up in partnership with Nykaa. And while being busy with promotions, Priyanka Chopra is also enjoying her live and days in Mumbai to the fullest. From posing alongside the Marine Drive to now gorging on delicious North Indian food, Priyanka has become a whole new mood.

Priyanka Chopra relishes desi food

Priyanka Chopra is trending big time in Entertainment News. It's been three years since she was in India last and her recent visit has kept her in the buzz and how! Priyanka has been moving out and about in Mumbai. It seems she has a jam-packed schedule before she heads back to LA, to her sprawling mansion, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka has been updating us all about her Indian visit on her social media handle. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her meal and it's so yummy!

The actress is seen in a pantsuit sitting on the couch. She has a number of dishes in front of her which consist of north Indian cuisine. From rice, naan/rotis to different types of veggies and more. Priyanka was seen relishing all the home-cooked food. She also gave a shout-out to the family and friends who've been keeping her full. "Every day. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well fed! #HomeFoodIsThe BestFood," PC wrote in her Instagram stories.

Check Priyanka Chopra's status here:

On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with , Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress has Jee Le Zaraa with and in the pipeline. On the Hollywood front, PC has Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and more.